The PC Gamer Show: NetHack, LawBreakers, Sonic Mania, and more

You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel

This week Wes reintroduces NetHack, the guys talk about why LawBreakers is a such a fun return to twitchy arena shooting, and James lets loose some early impressions of Sonic Mania from the console version, all before wrapping with the usual Twitch chat Q&A.

The intro music for this week's show comes from Pioneers, a "an atmospheric turn-based exploration/adventure RPG where you lead a party of travelers in search of treasure-rich temples, new tribes and ways to go down in history." Give it a shot and listen to the soundtrack for yourself by checking out its itch.io page.

This week's topics:

Wes brings NetHack net-back into fashion Thoughts on LawBreakers and the crowded shooter space Sonic MADNESS We wrap with a long Q&A session

Your flapping heads for this episode:

James Davenport

Wes Fenlon