The PC Gamer Show: NetHack, LawBreakers, Sonic Mania, and more

our weekly livestreamed podcast.
This week Wes reintroduces NetHack, the guys talk about why LawBreakers is a such a fun return to twitchy arena shooting, and James lets loose some early impressions of Sonic Mania from the console version, all before wrapping with the usual Twitch chat Q&A.
The intro music for this week's show comes from Pioneers, a "an atmospheric turn-based exploration/adventure RPG where you lead a party of travelers in search of treasure-rich temples, new tribes and ways to go down in history." Give it a shot and listen to the soundtrack for yourself by checking out its itch.io page.
This week's topics:
- Wes brings NetHack net-back into fashion
- Thoughts on LawBreakers and the crowded shooter space
- Sonic MADNESS
- We wrap with a long Q&A session
Your flapping heads for this episode:
The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix.