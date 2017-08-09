The PC Gamer Show: Hellblade, Overwatch summer fashion, Dota cards, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we talk about some surprise announcements for games new and old, what we think of Ninja Theory's Hellblade, and how fashionable the latest Overwatch skins are before wrapping with our usual Twitch chat Q&A!

This week's topics:

We talk about the latest news What we've been playing Boverwatch breaks down the summer fashion trends Hellblade is hella good We wrap with a longer Q&A than normal

James Davenport

Bo Moore

James Davenport

Bo Moore