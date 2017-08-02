The PC Gamer Show: Tacoma, PUBG crates, sex games on Steam, the Doomfist debate, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we'll be talking about our time with the latest game from the creators of Gone Home, the confusion over House Party's removal and censored return to Steam, PUBG's contentious crate system, and our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

We talk about what we've been playing Boverwatch and Evan talk Doomfist James spaces out with Tacoma PUBG crates confuse Early Access Steam's struggle with sex games We wrap with questions from the Twitch chat

