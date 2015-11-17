The PC Gamer Show: guest Jesse Rapczak of Ark: Survival Evolved

Every Tuesday at 1 PM Pacific we broadcast The PC Gamer Show live from our office. It's your chance to get your questions answered live on Twitch, and hear us talk about gaming news, hardware, and what we're playing.

This week we're joined by Jesse Rapczak, co-founder of Studio Wildcard, currently developing Ark: Survival Evolved.

We'll be talking about our extended time with Fallout 4, the best dog in PC gaming (and companion AI in general), Star Wars and its latest game, Early Access survival games, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

Watch along today on Twitch

