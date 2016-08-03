The PC Gamer Show: Civilization 6, Abzu, Karazhan, and more

Welcome back to , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on , or after the fact at any of the links below.
It's our one year anniversary! This week we're talking about Abzu, Hearthstone's new expansion, our hands-on time with Civilization 6, and lots more—including a birthday Catfantastic and our usual Twitch chat Q&A.
This week's topics:
- What we've been playing recently.
- James went swimming in Abzu.
- We make James' head swim by talking about Hearthstone and Elder Scrolls Legends.
- A very strange anniversary Catfantastic quiz!
- Tom got hands-on time with Civilization 6.
- We take your questions from Twitch chat.
- The start of another great year!
