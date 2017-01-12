The PC Gamer Show: AGDQ 2017, and special guests from Diluvion!

You can find the YouTube videos at the bottom of the page this week!

This week we're joined by two special guests from Arachnid Games, creative director Leo Dasso and technical director Jacob Stove Lorentzen, who will be giving us a live peak at their upcoming game, Diluvion !

We'll also be talking about the Awesome Games Done Quick charity marathon going on right now and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

We talk about what we've been playing, or are looking forward to playing soon.

AGDQ 2017 is going on right now, and it rocks!

Leo and Jacob demo Diluvion and answer viewer questions.

Tom makes everyone name vegetables.

Watch it on Part 1 YouTube - Discussion

Watch it on Part 2 YouTube - Diluvion demo

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Mark s

Jacob Stove Lorentzen - Technical Director at Arachnid Games

Leo Dasso - Creative Director at Arachnid Games