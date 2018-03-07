The PC Gamer Show 121: Cactus people, Overwatch's Brigitte, Far Cry 5, and listener Q&A

VIDEO: The PC Gamer Show, Episode 121 (also available on YouTube)

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we'll be talking about a handful of new games, including the PC version of Final Fantasy 15. Bo introduces us to a new Overwatch hero, James talks about the glut of new Far Cry 5 news and his impressions of the PC version, and then they close with listener questions as always.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

James Davenport