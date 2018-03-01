The PC Gamer Show 120: Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, Into the Breach, and listener Q&A

VIDEO: The PC Gamer Show Ep. 120

This week we'll be talking about the our brief time with Into the Breach before we get an introduction to Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, the new open world folktale-collecting game, from the creator himself. We close with just the worst quiz about fake folktales and a healthy dose of listener questions.

The intro and outro music for the audio version of the show are cuts from the official Where The Water Tastes Like Wine soundtrack, available on Steam, Bandcamp, and Spotify.

James Davenport

Johnnemann Nordhagen