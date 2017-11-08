Popular

The PC Gamer Show 109: Bo does Blizzcon, Call of Duty: WWII, and listener Q&A

We talk about the big announcements from Blizzcon, whether CoD: WWII has any boots on the ground, and answer your questions.

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below. 

Unfortunately, we ran into some technical difficulties (our streaming PC bit the dust), so the show is audio only this week. We should be back in working order by next Wednesday. Apologies!

This week's topics:

  1. Now playing
  2. Bo recaps his time at Blizzcon
  3. James talks Call of Duty: WWII
  4. Listener Q&A

James Davenport

Bo Moore

Wes Fenlon

