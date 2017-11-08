The PC Gamer Show 109: Bo does Blizzcon, Call of Duty: WWII, and listener Q&A

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.
Unfortunately, we ran into some technical difficulties (our streaming PC bit the dust), so the show is audio only this week. We should be back in working order by next Wednesday. Apologies!
This week's topics:
- Now playing
- Bo recaps his time at Blizzcon
- James talks Call of Duty: WWII
- Listener Q&A
Listen:
Your flapping heads for this episode:
James Davenport
The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.