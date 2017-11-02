Popular

The PC Gamer Show 108: Destiny 2's endgame, Assassin's Creed: Origins, and listener Q&A

We weep about the lack of interesting incentives in Destiny 2, light arrows on fire in Assassin's Creed, and answer your questions.

This week we'll be talking about the lack of interesting incentives in Destiny 2's endgame, how Assassin's Creed: Origins won us over, and we'll end with our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics: 

  1. A short Now playing
  2. Tim preaches Destiny 2's endgame issues
  3. Chris talks Assassin's Creed: Origins
  4. Twitch chat Q&A

Your flapping heads for this episode:

James Davenport

Tim Clark

Chris Livingston

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.

