The LawBreakers 'Bleed Purple' pack offers free loot to Twitch Prime members

The online arena shooter LawBreakers comes out on August 8, and when it does Twitch Prime members will be able to score a bundle of exclusive free loot, including a unique skin, stickers, and a Kappa account portrait.

"While we’ve been creating LawBreakers, we’ve actually watched Twitch mature parallel to our game taking shape, and it’s pretty amazing to see the tremendous player-focused brand and ecosystem they’ve made. Many of the staff here at Boss Key Productions have their favorite Twitch streamers on open tabs while they work," Boss Key boss Cliff Bleszinski said.

"Also, Twitch is kinda damned important for visibility these days, especially with a new game, and I’d like to think we made something VERY watchable. (I catch myself staring at our own game slack jawed sometimes)."

To express its "general appreciation" for all that Twitch is, the studio whipped up the "Bleed Purple" pack which will be available exclusively, and free, to Twitch Prime subscribers. It includes:

Abaddon “Bleed Purple” unique character skin

3 “Bleed Purple” Weapon Skins for the Lobber, Firefly, and Arc Blades

4 Weapon Stickers: FrankerZ, Kappa, PJ Salt, and Bleed Purple

1 Account Kappa Portrait

"As fans of Twitch, these are things we would like to have in a game like ours. We also wanted to give players a lot of fun stuff to choose from in-game to make their experience more personal," Bleszinski said. "Like Kappa? Slap that Kappa weapon sticker on your gun! Stuff like that."

Announced in September 2016, Twitch Prime offers ad-free viewing on Twitch, discounts on new retail game releases on Amazon, free Twitch channel subscriptions, exclusive emotes and a Twitch chat badge, and bonus freebies like this one. It's available as part of Amazon Prime.