The Evil Within release date set for late August

Bethesda couldn't have picked a better time to announce the release date of The Evil Within. Nothing says Valentine's Day affection like the fetid mould of a nightmarish industrial hellscape made from razor wire and screaming. You can certainly feel the love oozing through the game, assuming that by "love" you really mean "pools of clotting blood". Well, it is a holiday all about the heart.

The publisher has certainly realised my own worst nightmares, by revealing the August 26th launch through a Vine teaser. Shudder.

Shinji Mikami's return to survival horror certainly seems like a promising, if perhaps familiar scare-fest. As you can see from Chris's preview , it's even got a Chainsaw Guy, which is pretty high-up the genre's cliche checklist.

Last September, Bethesda released an extended trailer for the game, which should give you a solid idea of what to expect.