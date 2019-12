If you could win any prize on your favourite game show, what'd it be? Money? A car? An all-inclusive holiday abroad? The D.R.G. Initiative is a third-person team combat shooter that's set inside a game show where top prize is survival. Yikes.

With its game currently in Early Access, developer Slingshot Cartel joins us at the PC Gamer Weekender to chat about D.R.G.'s characters classes, master swap pod tactics and its Addicted baddies. Over to Zoe, and Jon and Gav from Slingshot: