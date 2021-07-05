The cheapest way to pre-order Deathloop in Australia

Deathloop is the next immersive sim from Dishonored and Prey studio Arkane, but it's taking an entirely different tack to those previous gems. This ain't sci-fi, or steampunk: this is a 1960s period piece starring Colt, a soldier-turned-assassin who must kill eight targets in 24 hours. Quite a feat, right? Well, time loops in Groundhog Day style cycles, which should make things a bit easier.

The Deathloop release date is September 14, 2021 for PC, but it'll also be releasing as a PS5 console exclusive—awkward, given Microsoft owns Bethesda now. We've seen quite a bit of the game in action, and fans of Arkane's free-wheeling improvisational approach to solving problems will feel right at home: check out our info hub for everything you need to know about Deathloop.

Deathloop pre-orders are open now in Australia, and unlike the vast majority of PC games nowadays you can actually buy a boxed edition, if you prefer. If you're keen to pre-order, you'll get a unique character skin (the Storm Rider version of Colt) and an unspecified trinket, which is an equippable buff.

Cheapest Deathloop pre-orders in Australia

In order of cheapest price, here's where you can pre-order the standard edition of Deathloop in Australia.

Deathloop @ Fanatical AU$99.95 AU$87.95

If you purchase through Fanatical, you'll receive a code for Deathloop that is redeemable on Bethesda.net. The Deluxe Edition, which includes a range of unique weapons, character skins, and two trinkets, is AU$114.35 on Fanatical.



Deathloop @ Amazon AU AU$99.95 AU$88

No word as yet on whether this is disc-based or a redeemable code—we'd speculate the latter, and for Bethesda.net. Also note that because this is a physical product that needs to be shipped to you, you may not be able to play the game the moment it launches, if that matters to you.

Deathloop @ JB Hi-Fi AU$99.95 AU$89

Here's the cheapest option for buying Deathloop on PC if you want to walk into a store on launch day. If you want to order online with JB Hi-Fi, there's an extra AU$2 for shipping, bringing the total to AU$91.



Deathloop @ Green Man Gaming AU$99.95

If you purchase through Green Man Gaming, you'll receive a code for Deathloop that is redeemable on Bethesda.net. The Deluxe Edition is AU$129.95 on Green Man Gaming.



Deathloop @ Steam AU$99.95

While yes, you're buying this through Steam, you'll still need a Bethesda.net account to play it. The Deluxe Edition is AU$129.95 on Steam.

Deathloop @ EB Games AU$99.95

EB Games ain't cheap, but if you want to walk into a bricks and mortar shop on launch day to buy Deathloop, you could possibly get a price match with Amazon or JB Hi-Fi. If you pre-order online, you'll pay a AU$10 deposit.



So there you have it: As of July 2021, Fanatical is probably the wisest place to pick up Deathloop ahead of its September 14 launch, but that Amazon price is also tempting if you're keen to receive it in the mail. We'll keep an eye on these prices and how they fluctuate ahead of September.