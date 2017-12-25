The best Australian PC gaming Boxing Day deals

Most of us need a rest after Christmas, but unfortunately, Boxing Day is rarely a time to de-stress. And it's not because we all punch each other on that day, although, truthfully, we might. No, the reason it's stressful is because most of us end up at the local shopping centre among hordes of undead, grabbing at discounted items with the desperation of a ghoul (ghoul's are desperate, right?). But you don't actually need to do that, because the internet exists. You're on the internet right now, reading this.

While there's not a huge amount of stuff going in the PC Gaming space, we've collated what there is – and it's worth taking a look. Check back throughout the morning for more.

Monitors

Dell is offering up to 24 percent off its range of monitors – including the Dell UltraSharp 27 4K HDR monitor.

Kogan is offering a discount on the LG 25" 21:9 1080p gaming monitor: get it for $149 instead of $239.

Kogan is also offering a big discount on the Philips 27" Full HD Curved Monitor. It's available for $189 (usually $387).

Laptops

Scorptec is offering the HP OMEN 15.6inch Core i7 Gaming Notebook for $1,699 (save $100).

The same vendor is offering the ASUS ROG G752VS (17.3 inch, Core i7, 32GB) for $3,389 (save $210).

A range of Alienware laptops are available in Dell's boxing day sales: you can find the full range of Dell and Alienware deals on this page.

SSDs

MWave is offering discounts on the Crucial MX300 range: 525GB for $188 (down from $214); 1TB for $348 (down from $403) and 2TB for $724 (down from $403).

Peripherals and Miscellaneous

Kogan is offering the Razer Kraken USB gaming headset for $55 (down from $119). Also, the Razer Kraken Pro V2 Analog Gaming Headset is on sale for $119 (down from $160).

Scorptec is offering the HyperX Pulsefire FPS Gaming Mouse for $64 (usually $79).

BitDefender 2018 security software subscriptions are heavily discounted at the moment: you'll save up to 37% with prices starting from $50.