The best 240Hz gaming monitor is just AU$519—down from AU$699

If a high refresh rate is more important to you than pixel count, the best 240Hz gaming monitor is remarkably cheap on Amazon Australia today. The Alienware 25 AW2521HF is AU$519 with free delivery for Prime members—normally it's AU$699.

Yeah, it's 1080p, but as above, you're buying this for its sky high refresh rate. We named it the best 240Hz offering in our list of the best gaming monitors, noting its "lightning-fast response time (1ms)" and handling of ghosting and artifacts. This model is 25 inches, and boasts AMD FreeSync Premium, along with G-Sync compatibility.

"The AW252HF has some impressive viewing angles regardless if you have it set in the middle of your desk for gaming or off to the side as a second monitor in portrait mode while you work," we go on. "Our only real complaints are the lack of HDR support, along with having not the best contrast."

Check it out here, or else peruse our list of the best Australian PC gaming deals.