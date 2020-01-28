Use this Temtem list to expand your collection

Become a top tamer with these Temtem guides
Looking for a list of all Temtem in the game? Crema Games’ MMO, Temtem, encourages you to collect a variety of cute creatures, add them to your squad, and participate in exciting battles. Combing the Airborne Archipelago for all Temtem species is a big challenge, so I've put together this list to help you out.
While Temtem boasts over 160 different creatures, some haven’t been added to the game or discovered yet, hence why there are a number of gaps. I’ll be update this guide as more are tracked down.
To obtain a complete collection of friendly followers there are several things you need to take into account while hunting. Take note of their types and use a strong buddy to help you tame them. Head directly to their location to speed up the process of filling your Tempedia, too. Now, let’s take a closer look at all Temtem in the game, so far.
All Temtem list: 1-50
|Number
|Name
|Type(s)
|Location
|1
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Oree
|Digital
|Cipanku Island
|3
|Zaobian
|Digital
|-
|4
|-
|-
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|6
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Platypet
|Water/Toxic
|Tucma Island: Corrupted Badlands, Mines of Mictlan and Xolot Reservoir
|8
|Platox
|Water/Toxic
|-
|9
|Platimous
|Water/Toxic
|-
|10
|Swali
|Nature
|Deniz Island: Prasine Coast and Thalassian Cliffs
|11
|Loali
|Nature/Wind
|Omninesia Island: The Canopath, The Glassyway and Citeroir Omninesia
|12
|Tateru
|Neutral
|Deniz Island: Prasine Coast, Thalassian Cliffs, Windward Fort, Aguamarina Caves and The Gifted Bridges
|13
|-
|-
|-
|14
|-
|-
|-
|15
|-
|-
|-
|16
|Paharo
|Wind
|Deniz Island: Prasine Coast, Thalassian Cliffs and The Gifted Bridges
|17
|Paharac
|Wind
|Deniz Island: Thalassian Cliffs and The Gifted Bridges. Omninesia Island: The Canopath, The Flywalk and The Glassyway
|18
|Granpah
|Wind
|-
|19
|Ampling
|Electric
|Omninesia Island
|20
|Amphatyr
|Electric/Nature
|Omninesia Island
|21
|Bunbun
|Earth/Crystal
|Tucma Island: Mines of Mictlan
|22
|Mudrid
|Earth/Crystal
|-
|23
|Hidody
|Nature
|Omninesia Island: The Canopath and Giant Banyan
|24
|Taifu
|Nature
|Omninesia Island: The Glassyway and Giant Banyan
|25
|Fomu
|Water
|Deniz Island: Windward Fort, Aguamarina Caves and Sillaro River
|26
|Wiplump
|Water/Wind
|Deniz Island: The Gifted Bridges, Aguamarina Caves and Sillaro River
|27
|Skail
|Neutral
|Deniz Island: Prasine Coast, Windward Fort, The Gifted Bridges, Thalassian Cliffs and Aguamarina Caves
|28
|Skunch
|Neutral/Melee
|Deniz Island: Windward Fort, The Gifted Bridges, Thalassian Cliffs and Aguamarina Caves
|29
|-
|-
|-
|30
|-
|-
|-
|31
|-
|-
|-
|32
|Houchic
|Mental
|Arbury Island
|33
|Tental
|Mental
|-
|34
|-
|-
|-
|35
|Orphyll
|Nature/Toxic
|Tucma Island: Corrupted Badlands
|36
|Nidrasil
|Nature/Toxic
|-
|37
|Banapi
|Fire
|Omninesia Island: The Glassyway and Anak Volcano
|38
|Capyre
|Fire
|-
|39
|Lapinite
|Crystal
|-
|40
|Azuroc
|Crystal
|-
|41
|Zenoreth
|Crystal
|Tucma Island: Crystal Shrine
|42
|-
|-
|-
|43
|-
|-
|-
|44
|Bigu
|Nature
|-
|45
|Babawa
|Nature/Water
|Omninesia Island: Citerior Omninesia grass and Citerior & Ulterior Omninesia water
|46
|-
|-
|-
|47
|-
|-
|-
|48
|Kaku
|Nature
|Deniz Island: Prasine Coast, Thalassian Cliffs and The Gifted Bridges. Omninesia Island: The Canopath and Citerior Omninesia
|49
|Saku
|Nature/Wind
|Deniz Island: The Gifted Bridges. Omninesia Island: The Canopath
|50
|Valash
|Neutral/Crystal
|-
All Temtem list: 51-100
|Number
|Name
|Type(s)
|Location
|51
|-
|-
|-
|52
|-
|-
|-
|53
|Barnshe
|Mental/Wind
|Deniz Island: Windward Fort (top floor)
|54
|Gyalis
|Crystal/Melee
|Tucma Island: Mines of Mictlan
|55
|Occulra
|Crystal
|Tucma Island: Kupeleleza
|56
|Myx
|Crystal/Mental
|-
|57
|Raiber
|Fire
|Omninesia Island: The Glassyway and Anak Volcano
|58
|Raize
|Fire
|-
|59
|Raican
|Fire
|Omninesia Island
|60
|Pewki
|Water
|Deniz Island: Windward Fort, Aguamarina Caves and Sillaro River
|61
|Piraniant
|Water
|Deniz Island: Aguamarina Caves and Sillaro River
|62
|-
|-
|-
|63
|-
|-
|-
|64
|-
|-
|-
|65
|-
|-
|-
|66
|-
|-
|-
|67
|-
|-
|-
|68
|-
|-
|-
|69
|Saipat
|Water/Melee
|Deniz Island: The Gifted Bridges, Thalassian Cliffs, Aguamarina Caves, Sillaro River and Mare Nostrum
|70
|-
|-
|-
|71
|-
|-
|-
|72
|Crystle
|Crystal
|Starter and Tucma Island: Mines of Mictlan
|73
|Sherald
|Crystal
|Tucma Island
|74
|-
|-
|-
|75
|-
|-
|-
|76
|-
|-
|-
|77
|-
|-
|-
|78
|-
|-
|-
|79
|Hocus
|Mental
|Arbury Island
|80
|Pocus
|Mental
|Arbury Island
|81
|-
|-
|-
|82
|Sparzy
|Electric
|Cipanku Island
|83
|-
|-
|-
|84
|Mushi
|Toxic
|-
|85
|Mushook
|Toxic/Melee
|-
|86
|Magmis
|Fire
|Omninesia Island: Anak Volcano
|87
|Mastione
|Fire
|Omninesia Island: Anak Volcano
|88
|Umishi
|Water
|Deniz Island: Aguamarina Caves and Sillaro River
|89
|Ukama
|Water
|Deniz Island: The Gifted Bridges, Aguamarina Caves, Thalassian Cliffs and Sillaro River
|90
|-
|-
|-
|91
|Raignet
|-
|Cipanku Island
|92
|Smazee
|Melee
|Starter and Arbury Island
|93
|Baboong
|Melee
|-
|94
|-
|-
|-
|95
|Zizare
|Earth
|Kisiwa Island
|96
|-
|-
|-
|97
|-
|-
|-
|98
|-
|-
|-
|99
|-
|-
|-
|100
|-
|-
|-
All Temtem list: 101-161
|Number
|Name
|Type(s)
|Location
|101
|-
|-
|-
|102
|Spriole
|Nature
|Omninesia Island: The Glassyway, The Canopath, The Hangroad and Giant Banyan
|103
|Deendre
|Nature
|Omninesia Island: The Canopath and Mokupuni Dojo (gift)
|104
|Cerneaf
|Nature
|Omninesia Island
|105
|Toxolotl
|Toxic
|Tucma Island: Xolot Reservoir
|106
|Noxolotl
|Toxic
|-
|107
|Blooze
|Toxic
|-
|108
|Goolder
|Toxic
|-
|109
|Zephyruff
|Toxic/Wind
|Tucma Island: Corrupted Badlands and Kupeleleza
|110
|Volarend
|Toxic/Wind
|Tucma Island
|111
|-
|-
|-
|112
|-
|-
|-
|113
|Ganki
|Electric/Wind
|Deniz Island: Windward Fort, The Gifted Bridges and Thalassian Cliffs
|114
|Gazuma
|Electric/Wind
|-
|115
|Oceara
|Water
|Deniz Island: Aguamarina Caves
|116
|-
|-
|-
|117
|-
|-
|-
|118
|-
|-
|-
|119
|-
|-
|-
|120
|-
|-
|-
|121
|-
|-
|-
|122
|Shuine
|Crystal/Water
|Tucma Island: Kakama Cenote
|123
|Nessla
|Water/Electric
|Deniz Island: Thalassian Cliffs and Sillaro River
|124
|Valiar
|Mental
|Arbury Island
|125
|-
|-
|-
|126
|-
|-
|-
|127
|Kalazu
|Water
|Deniz Island: Aguamarina Caves, Thalassian Cliffs and Sillaro River
|128
|Kalabyss
|Water/Toxic
|Deniz Island: Aguamarina Caves, Thalassian Cliffs and Sillaro River. Tucma Island: Xolot Reservoir
|129
|Adoroboros
|Toxic/Mental
|Tucma Island: Xolot Reservoir
|130
|Tuwai
|Wind
|Tucma Island: Crystal Shrine
|131
|-
|-
|-
|132
|-
|-
|-
|133
|Tuvine
|Wind/Crystal
|Tucma Island: Crystal Shrine (evolved from Tuwai)
|134
|-
|-
|-
|135
|-
|-
|-
|136
|-
|-
|-
|137
|Kinu
|Nature/Mental
|Omninesia Island: Giant Banyan
|138
|Vulvir
|Fire/Earth
|Omninesia Island: Anak Volcano
|139
|Vulor
|Fire/Earth
|Tucma Island: Mines of Mictlan
|140
|Vulcrane
|Fire/Earth
|-
|141
|Pigepic
|Wind
|Deniz Island: Prasine Coast, Thalassian Cliffs and The Gifted Bridges
|142
|-
|-
|-
|143
|-
|-
|-
|144
|-
|-
|-
|145
|-
|-
|-
|146
|-
|-
|-
|147
|-
|-
|-
|148
|-
|-
|-
|149
|-
|-
|-
|150
|-
|-
|-
|151
|-
|-
|-
|152
|-
|-
|-
|153
|-
|-
|-
|154
|-
|-
|-
|155
|-
|-
|-
|156
|-
|-
|-
|157
|-
|-
|-
|158
|-
|-
|-
|159
|-
|-
|-
|160
|-
|-
|-
|161
|Anahir
|Crystal/Fire
|Omninesia Island: Anak Volcano