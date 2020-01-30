Do yourself a favour and get the best Temtem in the game

Temtem Ganki might look like a cute and cuddly critter, but underneath those puppy-dog eyes lies a powerful beast. Ganki has become a stand out for tamers because this little guy is critical to early success on the first island of Temtem's world.

Temtem Ganki is a Wind and Electric-type Temtem and is #113 in the Tempedia (but #1 in my heart). It's name derives from the Japanese words of 'moth' and 'electric current', which is perfect for its appearance. Unfortunately, it has one of the lowest HP stats in the game (38) although that doesn't stop it from having some strong attacks and high special defence. It's a powerful Temtem to have early on, so let's get into where to find it, what techniques it has, and how to evolve it.

Temtem Ganki location

Ganki is one of a handful of Temtem that you can catch early on on Deniz, the first island, making it quite easy to catch. The first place you can catch one in the grassy areas of Thalassian Cliffs, just after you leave the town of Brical de Mar. The Ganki in these grassy areas range from around level 5-8.

They're also common towards the top of the island, past the aircraft town of Arrisola and on The Gifted Bridges. The last place is within the floors of the Windward Fort, and it'll spring on you through random encounters. Ganki's level here is higher, ranging from 12 to 14.

Temtem Ganki stats and techniques

Ganki work best when up against wind-type Temtem: it'll do 4x the damage. Its attacks are also effective against Water, Mental, Wind, and Digital where it can do up to 2x damage. Be careful if you're up against Earth and Crystal types, as Ganki will take 2x damage.

HP: 38

38 STA: 46

46 SPD: 61

61 ATK: 57

57 DEF: 38

38 SPATK: 62

62 SPDEF: 73

Ganki has two technical traits. The first is Botanophobia which means that when it's attacked with a Nature Temtem, damage against it increases 50%. The second is Cold-Natured which means that if Ganki is hit with a cold status condition, Ganki gets frozen instead. Other Temtem need to get hit by a cold condition twice, but Ganki, the poor little guy, goes straight to Frozen, meaning it can't attack.

Ganki evolution level

Temtem are different to Pokemon because they don't evolve at a certain level, but after a certain number of levels. Ganki will evolve into Gazuma after 27 levels, which is just a bigger version of Ganki, but with bigger horns and more floof. Gazuma's best features are its Special Attack and Special Defense stats that increase dramatically from its base ones.

To get Ganki to evolve you need to level the little guy up 27 times, then. If you caught a level 10 Ganki it will evolve at level 37, if you caught one at level 15, it evolves at 42, and so on.