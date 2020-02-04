How to get Oceara in Temtem

Become a top tamer with these Temtem guides (Image credit: Crema Games) Temtem starters: pick the best one for you

Huntin' for Oceara in Temtem? The game's first island, Deniz, has a distinctly tropical vibe that makes it the perfect place to catch Nature and Water-types. But in these Mediterranean waters of you'll also find one of the most powerful creatures yet, Oceara.

Oceara is not only an important Temtem because it's one of the most powerful Water types: the following island is Omninesia, a volcanic island where Temtem tamers and dojo masters specialise in Fire-type Temtem. In other words, Oceara is a must-have to douse the competition there.

You may recognise Oceara as one of the Temtem that dojo master Sophia used. I certainly remember it from when it almost completely wiped my party once. Getting to Temtem Oceara is quite a task, but this guide will help you navigate the tricky waters and caves to get the rare Sea Queen.

Where to catch Oceara

Oceara can only be found in one spot: at the pool beneath a small waterfall on the lowest floor of the Aguamarina Caves. The caves are easy enough to navigate, but it takes a bit of time to reach the lowest floor due to the tamers you have to battle along the way. Take note that the Aguamarina Caves are only accessible once you have the surfboard, a prize that Arissola dojo master Sophia gives you when you defeat her.

The Aguamarina Caves are located in the North of the Sillaro River. Set off from Brical de Mar and use the surfboard to traverse up the river towards the northwest. The mouth of the cave is near the top of the river to the far left.

Once you are inside the caves head towards the top of the first cavern and through the entryway. This takes you to a second cavern which is a narrow, linear curve—go straight through this cavern. The next cave is the Waterfall Pool, a small pool at the bottom of a waterfall. There will likely be a handful of other players there for the same reason as you.

(Image credit: Crema Games)

Now you're here, you know the drill. Surf around and start bumping into Water Temtem until an Oceara shows up, it's pretty rare, so it might take a while. Since Oceara is a Water-type Temtem it's weak against Nature, Toxic, and Electric Temtem. It's best to stick with Nature Temtem since they can take the Water attacks and also have attacks that do little damage. It's best to bench your Ganki—one of the best Temtem—since there's a chance that its powerful attacks will one-punch Oceara to a premature and watery grave.

Temtem Oceara stats and techniques

Oceara is most powerful against Fire, Earth, and Digital Temtem. The Water-type Temtem has two traits, the first one is Hydrologist, which means that Oceara does +15% more damage when it uses a water technique. The second is Mithridatism: it cannot be poisoned in battle. Here are Oceara's base stats:

HP: 64

64 STA: 42

42 SPD: 100

100 ATK: 54

54 DEF: 51

51 SPATK: 110

110 SPDEF: 65

Is there an Oceara evolution level?

At present, Oceara doesn't evolve into or from any other Temtem. Although looking at the official Tempedia there is currently an unknown Temtem in the space above Oceara (space #116) which means it could evolve into something, but don't hold your breath. Well, do if you're underwater. Obviously.