Telltale's The Walking Dead will be getting a third season

There wasn't really too much doubt about this, but it's nice to get confirmation anyway: Telltale's The Walking Dead series will be getting a third season, as announced at Comic-Con (and on Twitter ). No details yet, but I don't think it's way out of line to expect zombies, quick-time events, and for Clem to be replaced as protagonist by Bob from the increasingly rubbish TV series. Well, OK, probably not that last one.

The Walking Dead creator and writer Robert Kirkman, and Telltale president Kevin Bruner confirmed the third season at Comic-Con, though they didn't provide any additional details. Will it star Clementine? I guess that depends on how season 2 plays out, which is currently awaiting its fifth and final episode. You'll find our review of the penultimate episode here .