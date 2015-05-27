Telltale brings DRM-free Game of Thrones to GOG

Telltale Games has become the latest publisher to sign on with GOG, announcing that its Game of Thrones series is now available on the service, for a reduced price right now, and that more will follow.

Telltale's Game of Thrones will be DRM-free on GOG, as you'd expect, and will also support the new GOG Galaxy client, which offers simplified installation and automatic updates, achievements and other features.

"Thanks to GOG Galaxy, we're able to bring in major new titles, and the award-winning Telltale series are a prime example of that," GOG Managing Director Guillaume Rambourg said in a statement.

The latest episode in Telltale's Game of Thrones series, Sons of Winter, came out this week, and is by all reports (which is to say, our review) the best of the bunch so far. Game of Thrones is available now for $18, a 40 percent discount off the regular $30 price, which of course includes the two episodes that have yet to be released. GOG said other popular Telltale games—The Wolf Among Us, Tales From the Borderlands, and The Walking Dead—will be added soon.