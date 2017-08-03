Take-Two labels PC market 'very important' but won't commit to Red Dead Redemption 2

After much teasing and hint dropping, Take-Two and Rockstar Games announced Red Dead Redemption 2 last October. It remains for now a console-exclusive, however a PC port some ways down the line isn't unlikely against the multiplatform success of GTA 5 and its Online counterpart.

During a recent investors call (via VG24/7), Take-Two was asked directly about the PC market and the company's biggest games.

"Some titles are actually heavily weighted to PC, for example, Civilization and XCOM," company president Karl Slatoff said. "The great news is that the PC market is vibrant for us. It’s a great market for us. It’s a big market. It’s a core market in consumers that are highly engaged. It’s a predominantly digital market, which also removes friction in terms of ongoing engagement with a consumer. So, for us, the PC market as a company is very important and very exciting and something we focus on."

When pressed specifically about the possibility of a Red Dead Redemption 2 PC port, CEO Strauss Zelnick said: "Any updates about any of our titles will come from our labels."

The recent furore surrounding GTA 5's OpenIV modding tool, and subsequent shutdown of that team's Red Dead Redemption map raised some questions of Rockstar and the possibility of RDR2's eventual PC introduction. In any event, here's Chris' thoughts on why Rockstar has no reason not to deliver the next Red Dead game to PC.