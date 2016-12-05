"Tactical stealth heist game" Filthy Lucre comes to the PC next week

Filthy Lucre is a "tactical stealth heist game" that challenges players to pull off the perfect job—with some allowances for different definitions of "perfect." It was originally released in September for the PlayStation 4, and developer Fabrik Games announced today that it's coming to the PC later this month.

The game supports both single-player and co-op action through split-screen and online play, with 15 missions spread across five different locations in a "gritty and crime-wracked London." You can keep things quiet and professional, or you can kick down the door and set the place on fire: Each heist will unfold different depending on how you approach it and what you do once you're inside.

The PC version also features a number of improvements over the original PS4 release:

Cover your tracks; bag up and move bodies

Noise meter

Improved AI behaviour

Improved combat Improved security camera visuals and behaviour

Reordered Weapon & Gear unlock structure

Improved game camera movement

Cover alcove indicator

"We learned a lot from our PS4 launch back in September, together with community and player feedback, the team has worked tirelessly to give Filthy Lucre a sparkling launch on PC!” Fabrik CEO Graeme Ankers said. “Players love the stealth experience of Filthy Lucre so we’ve added new features including the ability to move bodies and a noise meter to help avoid detection. We’ve done a full pass over the game tuning every element from core combat to enemy AI behavior."

Filthy Lucre will debut on Steam on December 12 for $17.99/£13.59/€17.99, minus a 40 percent launch discount that will be available "for a limited time." Check out some screens below.