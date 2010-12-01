Super Meat Boy is out now

Super Meat Boy, the hardcore platformer in which you play a living slice of meat trying to save his girlfriend from an evil baby in a jar wearing a tuxedo, is out now on Steam. The PC release of the game comes with a line up of unlockable indie characters, from VVVVVV's captain Viridian to Half Life 2's Lamarr the headcrab. Read on for details.

Here's the list of indie stars you'll find in the game. These characters may come with their own special abilities, though only Captain Viridian's has been talked about so far.



Mr. Minecraft, from Minecraft .



Lamarr the headcrab, the tame headcrab who breaks the teleporter in Half Life 2.



A Goo Ball, from 2D Boy's brilliant puzzler, World of Goo .



Josef, from Machinarium , a beautiful, hand drawn adventure game from Amanita design. In Machinarium, Josef can elongate his mechanical body to reach new places, will the same be true in Super Meat Boy?



Captain Viridian from VVVVVV. Viridian will be able to flip gravity, just as he could in VVVVVV.



Runman, from RunMan: Race Around the World.



The Xbox version of the game has only been out for a short while, but there's already a slice of DLC containing 20 levels, with many more planned. One will be a pack of remixed Super Meat Boy levels, which Team Meat's Edmund McMillen has described as "dark world versions of their dark world versions – super-dark worlds.” It seems likely that these extra levels will make their way to the PC version of the game.

Super Meat Boy is now available on Steam for $14.99 / £11.99.