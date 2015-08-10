Super Meat Boy 2 is a possibility, according to Team Meat

An official sequel for Super Meat Boy is not something Team Meat is opposed to, the duo has said. In a recent interview with Game Informer, artist Edmund McMillen indicated that Super Meat Boy Forever, an auto-scrolling instalment coming to PC, may not be the last adventure for everyone's favourite chunk of red meat. Indeed, the studio's work on Forever has inspired fresh ideas for a potential sequel.

"An interesting thing happened in the midst of chaos," McMillen said. "We were like 'How can we finish [Super Meat Boy Forever]? We have to finish this, and I don't know what I'm doing.' That was around the time we realized we could release Meat Boy on other platforms, too. So it was kind of like this change of perspective in a way.

"What we talked about was possibly working on a sequel, and it's something that I like a lot. There were aspects of Forever that were moves that Meat Boy did...that we were prototyping that felt like they could be better used in a sequel. The future of Meat Boy is definitely up in the air, but a sequel is something that I wouldn't be opposed to doing even though we both said that we wouldn't do it."

Super Meat Boy is one of my favourite games, but I'm not holding my breath for a sequel. If it happens, it's likely to be a while away: Team Meat has a habit of announcing cool stuff and taking aaaages to release it, which is totally fine and acceptable and understandable because they make amazing games, but... oh boy do I want a new Super Meat Boy tomorrow. I need it back in my life.