Summer Games Done Quick 2018 raises a record $2.1 million for charity

Summer Games Done Quick, the week-long charity speedrunning event, has raised $2.1 million for Doctors Without Borders, beating its previous fundraising record.

The medical charity provides healthcare for people that need it most around the world, including those affected by conflict and natural disasters.

$2,122,529.20, that's a new SGDQ record! Thank you so so much to all of you for your support in helping us reach a new record for #SGDQ2018July 1, 2018

You can watch runs from the event, which finished in the early hours of this morning, on its YouTube channel . Not all of them are uploaded yet, but they should all be there over the next few days. For a full list of runs that took place, check the schedule, and if you saw a particularly spectacular run during the event then feel free to flag it up in the comments so that others can track it down.

You won't typically see world record runs at the event: it's a pretty relaxed atmosphere, and the runners are often making jokes or explaining their methods as they play, but it's still a lot of fun to watch. Below are a selection of runs from this year, and if you want to donate, you can still do so through the Games Done Quick website.