Summer Games Done Quick 2017 has kicked off

Summer Games Done Quick has officially kicked off, just in time to spend the first half of your working week surreptitiously watching people play video games in a tiny browser window. The seasonal speedrunning event is a fundraising drive for Doctors Without Borders, but it's also a good oppportunity to watch virtuosic gamers slay world records.

While the schedule is by no means limited to just PC games (Nintendo is typically prominent), there are some good games scheduled. Today, Guacamelee, Assault Android Cactus and The Lion King are up, while tomorrow we can look forward to the likes of Mirror's Edge and its sequel, Hollow Knight, I Am Bread and ClusterTruck, which is pictured above.

The full schedule is over here, and the stream is here. It runs until next Sunday and, as you can imagine, there are barely any classic, speedrunnable games not featured. I'll no doubt write up any exceptional runs that break any world records, so keep an eye out.