Suda51 on finally bringing his bizarre serial killer murder mystery to the PC

If you've ever played No More Heroes or Killer7, then the name Suda51 probably rings a bell. Several bells, likely. We were lucky enough to catch him at PAX West to chat about how The Silver Case is coming to PC, and whether or not we can expect to see more from Grasshopper Manufacture on our platform of choice. (Spoiler: probably.)

The Silver Case is Grasshopper Manufacture's first game, published way back in 1999 for the original PlayStation, but only in Japan. It's pretty difficult to sum up exactly what The Silver Case is, so think of it as part visual novel and part adventure game with some old school first person dungeon crawler trappings. In it, you investigate murder scenes and attempt to piece together clues in pursuit of a strange, elusive serial killer running rampant in the city. Story scenes and dialogue are presented with some surreal interstitial UI elements, which make every moment feel busy and alive with information, even if what your seeing isn't realistic. But that's not the point anyway. The point is style, as is the case with most of Grasshopper Manufacture's games.

It's the kind of game that should really be experienced firsthand, and luckily there's a free demo on Steam if you're curious. Give it a shot, then welcome yourself to the strange, wonderful world of Suda51 and Grasshopper Manufacture.