Guile gives us a glimpse of his hair care routine in new Street Fighter 6 trailer

Audio player loading…

The new Street Fighter 6 Guile trailer shown during the Summer Game Fest stream (embedded above) looks exactly like what I expect a new Street Fighter game to look like, which belies that there are some surprising features in this game: real-time commentary and an open world mode, which were announced earlier this week.

The Guile trailer gives us a look at the real meat of SF6, in the sense that the character movesets are going to be what players spend the most time digesting, and in the sense that Guile is absolutely beefed. He hasn't changed much, although there are "fresh additions" to his moveset along with his usual signature attacks, Capcom says.

We also see him take a moment to refresh his signature hairdo. Fair enough: He's got a brand to maintain, and 80% of it sits on his scalp. (The other 20% is his theme song, which famously goes with everything (opens in new tab)).

Street Fighter 6 is scheduled to release sometime next year, and the PC version will come to Steam.