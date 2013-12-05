Steam greenlights 100 new games, here are a couple you should check out

Valve today announced it has greenlit another batch of 100 new games, which will be made available worldwide through Valve's online storefront. The titles will be released independently in the weeks and months ahead as they wrap up development, and integrate any Steamworks features their developers want to include.

As per usual, the titles were selected by tallying the votes of the Greenlight community, as well as press coverage, and crowd-funding success.

100 games is a lot to sift through, but we here at PC Gamer noticed a couple of titles on the list you should definitely keep an eye on as they near release.

The first is Stasis , a 2D point-and-click sci-fi horror adventure game from South African developer Christopher Bischoff. The project was successfully funded on Kickstarter with $110,000 (you still have a couple of days to contribute if you're into that sort of thing). The isometric point of view might make Stasis seem like an action RPG, but Bischoff says that it's an adventure game greatly inspired by the 1995 LucasArts classic, The Dig, which was co-written by Steven Spielberg and Orson Scott Card. I'm basically on board with any project that evokes The Dig, especially one that looks this creepy and with high production value. You can find a demo of the game here .

Another good pick is Light , a top-down, minimalist stealth game from developer Just a Pixel and Worms publisher Team17. It seems a little bit like Monaco: What's Your's is Mine . You sneak around guards, hack terminals and modify the environment to your advantage. If you simply can't wait to play it, you can get a little taste of what the developers have in mind by checking out the game's prototype, here .

You can find the list of all 100 titles Greenlit in this latest batch on the Steam Community page .