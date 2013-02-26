Popular

Fifth set of Steam Greenlight games greenlit: Anodyne, Distance, Organ Trail, and more

By

Valve has announced the fifth set of games to be promoted from Steam Greenlight to Steam distribution. The service gives everyone with a game and $100 the chance to earn a Steam distribution deal—so far, 76 games have been greenlit, and 16 of those have been completed and released on Steam. The latest batch is below:

Surgeon Simulator 2013 will make a fantastic addition to the seemingly endless cavalcade of [MLG] Pro simulation videos . [Update: by "will make a fantastic addition" I clearly meant that someone already made one last month , which is like a year in internet time.]

While these developers should be proud of their accomplishment, Valve doesn't seem too proud of Greenlight: Gabe Newell recently called the experiment "a bottleneck rather than a way for people to communicate choice." He wants to go further , doing away with "artificial shelf space scarcity" entirely. We game in exciting times.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
