Anodyne - a surreal, top-down Zelda-style adventure - is out now

Anodyne is what happens when you instill Zelda - specifically, the series' 2D highpoint Link's Awakening - with the sort of creepy, surreal atmosphere more often associated with Silent Hill, or Jasper Byrne's nightmarish Lone Survivor. Like the Zelda classic, Anodyne takes place in protagonist Young's subconscious, but his dreams are tad messed up in comparison to Link's relatively cheery Wind-Fish jaunt. Back in September we pointed you towards a demo, but developers Analgesic Productions (AKA Sean Hogan and Jonathan Kittaka) have recently issued a newer one , to coincide with the game's release yesterday.

The full game is currently on sale for $8/£5.26 direct from the website (or about 30p more than that from Desura), and the team intend to give out Steam codes to existing direct customers if and when Anodyne is Greenlit . Now you can't say fairer than that. After playing the demo, or eyeballing the following trailer, I doubt you'll be able to resist.