Surgeon Simulator 2013 is QWOP meets Operation

Given the popularity for weird (and wonky) sims covering a plethora of professions, I'd be amazed if something like Surgeon Simulator 2013 didn't already exist in some dark corner of Eastern Europe. For the rest of us, this will do nicely. It's a hilarious entry for the Global Game Jam 2013 (theme: beating heart) in which you perform a heart transplant using a control and physics systems that are completely unsuitable for the delicate nature of the task. Basically, it's QWOP meets Operation. QWOPeration!

There are many games about killing people, but very few manage to instil a sense of panic and fear while you do it. As I incompetently cut through a rib cage, watching lungs fly out and hearing my character gibber helplessly over the Casualty theme tune, I realised I didn't even know how to perform a heart transplant, let alone do it well. Turns out heart surgery is pretty tricky. Who knew?

Thanks, Mike Bithell .