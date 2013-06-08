State of Decay: the state of the delay on this open world zombie survival game

Zombie-infested open world survival sim State of Decay is out now for the Xbox -1, but we haven't heard a groan about the PC version for quite a while. Unfortunately, now that we have, it's not all good news - while the game will be coming to lap/desktops at some point, "it isn't going to be soon by any meaningful use of the word 'soon'." The zombie apocalypse just got a little more depressing.

Speaking to RPS , I think, community director Sanya Weathers stated that "we are still working on the PC version, and I don't have a really good estimate for completion. Too much depends on third parties. It isn't going to be soon by any meaningful use of the word 'soon'."

I played a bit of State of Decay last night, and was pleasantly surprised. It's like a less silly and more ambitious Dead Rising, with a focus on group rather than individual survival, and plenty of opportunities for emergent storytelling. To put it another way, we're missing out - but hey, at least we still have DayZ.