Square Enix releasing Marvel's Avengers demo footage in late August

The demo footage will release the week after Gamescom.

Since the reveal of Marvel's Avengers at E3 2019, fans have been curious to see the game in action for themselves. Many thought they'd get the chance during the Avengers panel at San Diego Comic Con, but the demo was only shown to attendees (a short clip of it has leaked).

While live tweeting the panel, the official Marvel's Avengers Twitter account finally shared a rough date for when the demo footage will be available for all—the week after Gamescom 2019.

Gamescom is happening from August 20-24, so the earliest to expect the demo is the week of August 26. That's another full month of polishing for developer Crystal Dynamics.

Publisher Square Enix has shown an unusual amount of trepidation around the Avengers demo, possibly because of the game's lukewarm reception at E3 2019. Samuel saw the Avengers game in action and said it "didn't exactly look superheroic." In any case, Marvel's Avengers is set to release May 15, 2020 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.

Morgan Park

Morgan is an FPS specialist who spends way too much time trying to get his friends into Rainbow Six Siege. He also loves weird stealth games, immersive sims, and having new memes explained to him by his partner.
