How to watch the Square Enix E3 2019 press conference

Square Enix's E3 2019 press conference starts at 6:00 pm PDT on Monday, June 10 (find your timezone here). If you plan on tuning in live, you can find it on the usual platforms like Twitch and YouTube.

Though Square Enix's conference last year was a pretty big disappointment (except for the deliciously awful debut of The Quiet Man), there's a lot to look forward to this year. Obviously the biggest draw will be news about Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which dropped a big trailer in May, but it still doesn't have a confirmed PC version. That kinda seemed like the only big thing Square Enix had going on until, last week, it teased Marvel's Avengers, the new superhero game it will reveal during its E3 showcase.

Aside from that, you can expect to see some details on Shadowbringers, Final Fantasy 14's new expansion due out in July. We're also hoping to get a better look at Babylon's Fall, that new PlatinumGames gig that Square Enix is producing but we've seen so little of, alongside that new shooter being made by People Can Fly.

Those are the games we know of, but it'd be amazing to see Square Enix announce something unexpected and exciting. Nier 3 would be a real treat or, hell, maybe we'll finally get to see Final Fantasy 16, which has to be in some form of development, right?

