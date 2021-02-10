Sonic the Hedgehog 2 to hit theatres April 2022

The sequel to last year's Sonic the Hedgehog movie officially has a release date of April 8, 2022.

The teaser for the rather aptly titled Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was dropped on Twitter by the Sonic Movie page. The same tongue-in-cheek humour from the previous movie seems to persist, with the tweet reading: "Groundbreaking. Thought provoking. Extremely obvious. Presenting the official title of the #SonicMovie sequel: Sonic the Hedgehog 2! Catch #SonicMovie2 in theatres in 2022."

It's little more than the sequel's logo and release date, but the number two is made up of Tails' iconic two foxtails. If you've seen last year's Sonic movie, Tails' inclusion will come as no surprise, being shown during the end credits scene.

While the first film originally suffered a backlash due to the utterly terrifying rendition of Sonic, it was well-received when it was released in February 2020. It's awfully self-aware in the best possible way, with plenty of references for fans while also breaking away from the things that usually make video game movie adaptations pretty bloody awful.

There's also a Sonic TV show coming to Netflix, though without Sonic's classic voice actor, Roger Craig Smith.