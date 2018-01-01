Skyrim item codes

It's going to be a long time before we get to play Elder Scrolls 6 but in the meantime there are still plenty of ways to improve your latest save file for Elder Scrolls 5. In our Skyrim Console Commands post, we tell you how to use the in-game console to fly, walk through walls, become invulnerable, and lots of other fun cheats. We also tell you how to give yourself items using the in-game console, simply by typing player.additem and the correct item code, followed by the number of how many of the item you want.

Of course, that only works if you know exactly what item numbers to use. That's why we've listed the item codes below for all the weapons and armor in Skyrim (and yep, it works for Skyrim Special Edition as well). If you're interested in spawning NPCs, check out our list of Skyrim NPC Codes instead.

For other ways to change, improve, and break Skyrim, try our list of Skyrim Special Edition mods, best Skyrim mods (the original), mods for playing Skyrim as another character, and Skyrim graphics mods.

Daedric Artifacts

These are the items that are awarded by completing quest for the different Daedric princes of Skyrim. They include some very powerful items which have unique enchantments and effects.

00063B27 - Azura's Star

00063b29 - The Black Star

0002ac61 - Savior's Hide

0004E4EE - Dawnbreaker

0004A38F - Ebony Blade

000233E3 - Mace of Molag Bal

000D2846 - Masque of Clavicus Vile

000240D2 - Mehrunes' Razor

0001A332 - Oghma Infinium

0002C37B - Ring of Namira

0001cb36 - Sanguine Rose

0003a070 - Skeleton Key

00035066 - Skull of Corruption

00045f96 - Spellbreaker

0002ACD2 - Volendrung

0002ac6f - Wabbajack

Levelled Items

These items vary in power depending on what level you are when you first find them. I've included the codes for each different version, hopefully this will come in handy if you find an item at a low level but want to keep using it.

000f1ac1 - Dragonbane 1-18

000f71cd - Dragonbane 19-26

000f71ce - Dragonbane 27-35

000f71cf - Dragonbane 36-45

000f71d0 - Dragonbane 46+

000ab702 - Gauldur Blackblade 1-11

000f5d1a - Gauldur Blackblade 12-18

000f5d1b - Gauldur Blackblade 19-26

000f5d1c - Gauldur Blackblade 27-36

000f5d1d - Gauldur Blackblade 36+

000a5def - Gauldur Blackbow 1-11

000f5d1f - Gauldur Blackbow 12-18

000f5d20 - Gauldur Blackbow 19-26

000f5d21 - Gauldur Blackbow 27-36

000f5d22 - Gauldur Blackbow 36+

000d37ce - The Pale Blade 1-5

000f5d2a - The Pale Blade 6-11

000f5d2b - The Pale Blade 12-18

000f5d2c - The Pale Blade 19-26

000f5d2d - The Pale Blade 27+

000f8313 - Chillrend 1-10

000f8314 - Chillrend 11-18

000f8315 - Chillrend 19-26

000f8316 - Chillrend 27-35

000f8317 - Chillrend 36-45

000f8318 - Chillrend 46+

0007a917 - Nightingale Blade 1-18

000f6524 - Nightingale Blade 19-26

000f6525 - Nightingale Blade 27-35

000f6526 - Nightingale Blade 36-45

000f6527 - Nightingale Blade 46+

0007e5c3 - Nightingale Bow 1-18

000f6529 - Nightingale Bow 19-26

000f652a - Nightingale Bow 27-35

000f652b - Nightingale Bow 36-45

000f652c - Nightingale Bow 46+

0005db86 - Nightingale Armour 1-18

000fcc0e - Nightingale Armour 19-31

000fcc0f - Nightingale Armour 32+

000fcc0c - Nightingale Boots 1-18

0005db85 - Nightingale Boots 19-31

000fcc0d - Nightingale Boots 32+

0005db87 - Nightingale Gloves 1-18

000fcc10 - Nightingale Gloves 19-31

000fcc11 - Nightingale Gloves 32+

0005db88 - Nightingale Hood 1-18

000fcc13 - Nightingale Hood 19-31

000fcc12 - Nightingale Hood 32+

0009dff7 - Amulet of Articulation 1 (NB: This item is bugged and is handed out at random instead of at a specific level)

000f6904 - Amulet of Articulation 2

000f690d - Amulet of Articulation 3

000f690e - Amulet of Articulation 4

000f690f - Amulet of Articulation 5

000f6910 - Amulet of Articulation 6

000f6911 - Amulet of Articulation 7

0009e023 - Shield of Solitude 1-17

0010eb62 - Shield of Solitude 18-24

0010eb64 - Shield of Solitude 25-31

0010eb63 - Shield of Solitude 32-39

0010eb65 - Shield of Solitude 40+

Other Unique Items

0006A13C - Keening

00035369 - Staff of Magnus

000956B5 - Wuuthrad

0010F570 - Archmage Robes

00052794 - Ebony Mail

0002D773 - The Gauldur Amulet

000C891D - The Necromancer's Amulet

0002AC60 - Hircine's Ring

000e41d8 - Shield of Ysgramor

000FC5BF - Targe of the Blooded

0003AEB9 - Blades Sword

000d2afe - Aegisbane

0009ccdc - Blade of Woe

000a4dce - Bloodthorn

000c1989 - Bolar's Oathblade

000ab705 - Bow of the Hunt

0008ffdf - Eduj

00017059 - Firiniel's End

000c0186 - Froki's Bow

00094a2b - Ghostblade

000ae085 - The Longhammer

001019d4 - Notched Pickaxe

0008ffde - Okin

000ae086 - Poacher's Axe

000ab703 - Red Eagle's Blade

0006af63 - Trollsbane

000b994e - Valdyr's Lucky Dagger

0006ea8b - Windshear

000f494e - Ancient Helmet of the Unburned

000c5809 - The Bonds of Matrimony

000c72e8 - Charmed Necklace

000f9904 - Diadem of the Savant

0010a06a - Gloves of the Pugilist

000295f3 - Helm of Yngol

00107e2d - Kyne's Token

00096d9b - Morvath's Boots

0006b218 - Muiri's Ring

00109c11 - Mythic Dawn Robes

00068b83 - Nightweaver's Band

000a4dcd - Predator's Grace

000233d0 - Saarthal Amulet

000f1b33 - Savos Aren's Amulet

00024cff - Silver Blood Family Ring

000f5981 - Tumberlane Gloves

00102019 - The White Phial (Magic Resist)

0010201a - The White Phial (Increase Stamina)

0010201b - The White Phial (Reduces Detection)

0010201c - The White Phial (Increase Magicka)

0010201d - The White Phial (Increase One Handed Damage)

0010201e - The White Phial (Restore Health)

0004D6E7 - Dragon Priest Mask (Hevnoraak)

00100767 - Dragon Priest Mask (Krosis)

00061C8B - Dragon Priest Mask (Morokei)

00061CA5 - Dragon Priest Mask (Nahkriin)

00061CC2 - Dragon Priest Mask (Otar)

00061CC0 - Dragon Priest Mask (Rahgot)

00061CC9 - Dragon Priest Mask (Vokun)

00061CAB - Dragon Priest Mask (Volsung)

00061CD6 - Dragon Priest Mask (Konahrik)

000eafd0 - Armour of the Old Gods

000eafd3 - Boots of the Old Gods

000eafd2 - Gauntlets of the Old Gods

000eafd1 - Helmet of the Old Gods

00108544 - Linwe's Armour

00108543 - Linwe's Boots

00108545 - Linwe's Gloves

00108546 - Linwe's Hood

000D3AC2 - Thieves' Guild Boots

000D3AC3 - Thieves' Guild Armour

000D3AC4 - Thieves' Guild Gloves

000D3AC5 - Thieves' Guild Hood

000e35d7 - Guild Master's Armour

000e35d6 - Guild Master's Boots

000e35d8 - Guild Master's Gloves

000e35d9 - Guild Master's Hood

000d2844 - Shrouded Armour

000d2845 - Shrouded Boots

000d2842 - Shrouded Cowl

0005abc4 - Shrouded Cowl (Maskless)

000d2843 - Shrouded Gloves

000e1f15 - Ancient Shrouded Armour

000e1f14 - Ancient Shrouded Boots

000e1f17 - Ancient Shrouded Cowl

000e1f16 - Ancient Shrouded Gloves

000cee70 - Jester's Boots

000cee6e - Jester's Clothes

000cee74 - Jester's Gloves

000cee72 - Jester's Hat

0006492a - Cicero's Boots

0006492c - Cicero's Clothes

0006492d - Cicero's Gloves

0006492e - Cicero's Hat

Hide Items

00013911 - Hide Armour

00013910 - Hide Boots

00013912 - Hide Bracers

00013913 - Hide Helmet

00013914 - Hide Shield

Leather Items

0003619e - Leather Armour

0001b3a2 - Studded Armour

00013920 - Leather Boots

00013921 - Leather Bracers

00013922 - Leather Helmet

Elven Items

0001399E - Elven Dagger

0001399F - Elven Greatsword

000139A0 - Elven Mace

000139A1 - Elven Sword

0001399C - Elven Battleaxe

0001399D - Elven Bow

000139A2 - Elven Warhammer

0001399B - Elven War Axe

000139BD - Elven Arrow

000896a3 - Elven Armour

0001391a - Elven Boots

0001391c - Elven Gauntlets

0001391d - Elven Helmet

0001391e - Elven Shield

Scaled Items

0001b3a3 - Scaled Armour

0001b39f - Scaled Boots

0001b3a0 - Scaled Bracers

0001b3a1 - Scaled Helmet

Glass Items

000139A3 - Glass War Axe

000139A4 - Glass Battleaxe

000139A5 - Glass Bow

000139A6 - Glass Dagger

000139A7 - Glass Greatsword

000139A8 - Glass Mace

000139A9 - Glass Sword

000139AA - Glass Warhammer

000139BE - Glass Arrow

00013939 - Glass Armour

00013938 - Glass Boots

0001393a - Glass Gauntlets

0001393b - Glass Helmet

0001393c - Glass Shield

Dragonscale Items

0001393e - Dragonscale Armour

0001393d - Dragonscale Boots

0001393f - Dragonscale Gauntlets

00013940 - Dragonscale Helmet

00013941 - Dragonscale Shield

Iron Items

00012EB7 - Iron Sword

00013790 - Iron War Axe

0001397E - Iron Dagger

00013981 - Iron Warhammer

00013982 - Iron Mace

00013988 - Iron Warhammer

0001359D - Iron Greatsword

00012e49 - Iron Armour

00013948 - Banded Iron Armour

00012e4b - Iron Boots

00012e46 - Iron Gauntlets

00012e4d - Iron Helmet

00012eb6 - Iron Shield

0001394b - Banded Iron Shield

Imperial Items

00013841 - Imperial Bow

000135B8 - Imperial Sword

000135BA - Imperial Shield

000f6f23 - Steel Imperial Gauntlets

Steel Items

00013983 - Steel War Axe

00013984 - Steel Battleaxe

00013986 - Steel Dagger

00013987 - Steel Greatsword

00013988 - Steel Mace

00013989 - Steel Sword

0001398A - Steel Warhammer

00013952 - Steel Armour

000f6f22 - Steel Armour (alternate appearance)

000f6f21 - Steel Shin Boots

00013951 - Steel Cuffed Boots

00013953 - Steel Gauntlets

00013954 - Steel Helmet

000f6f24 - Steel Horned Helmet

00013955 - Steel Shield

Skyforge Steel Items

0009F25C - Skyforge Steel Sword

0009F25D - Skyforge Steel Dagger

0009F25E - Skyforge Steel Greatsword

0009F25F - Skyforge Steel Battleaxe

0009F260 - Skyforge Steel War Axe

Dwarven Items

00013994 - Dwarven Battleaxe

00013995 - Dwarven Bow

00013996 - Dwarven Dagger

00013997 - Dwarven Greatsword

00013998 - Dwarven Mace

00013999 - Dwarven Sword

00013993 - Dwarven War Axe

0001399A - Dwarven Warhammer

0001394d - Dwarven Armour

0001394c - Dwarven Boots

0001394e - Dwarven Gauntlets

0001394f - Dwarven Helmet

00013950 - Dwarven Shield

Steel Plate Items

0001395c - Steel Plate Armour

0001395b - Steel Plate Boots

0001395d - Steel Plate Gauntlets

0001395e - Steel Plate Helmet

Orcish Items

0001398B - Orcish War Axe

0001398C - Orcish Battle Axe

0001398D - Orcish Bow

0001398E - Orcish Dagger

0001398F - Orcish Greatsword

00013990 - Orcish Mace

00013991 - Orcish Sword

00013992 - Orcish Warhammer

000139BB - Orcish Arrow

00013957 - Orcish Armour

00013956 - Orcish Boots

00013958 - Orcish Gauntlets

00013959 - Orcish Helmet

00013946 - Orcish Shield

Ebony Items

000139B1 - Ebony Sword

000139AD - Ebony Bow

000139B2 - Ebony Warhammer

000139B0 - Ebony Mace

000139AC - Ebony Battleaxe

000139AB - Ebony War Axe

000139AF - Ebony Greatsword

000139AE - Ebony Dagger

000139BF - Ebony Arrow

00013961 - Ebony Armour

00013960 - Ebony Boots

00013962 - Ebony Gauntlets

00013963 - Ebony Helmets

00013964 - Ebony Shield

Dragonplate Items

00013966 - Dragonplate Armour

00013965 - Dragonplate Boots

00013967 - Dragonplate Gauntlets

00013969 - Dragonplate Helmet

00013968 - Dragonplate Shield

Daedric Items

000139B3 - Daedric War Axe

000139B4 - Daedric Battleaxe

000139B5 - Daedric Bow

000139B6 - Daedric Dagger

000139B7 - Daedric Greatsword

000139B8 - Daedric Mace

000139B9 - Daedric Sword

000139BA - Daedric Warhammer

000139C0 - Daedric Arrow

0001396b - Daedric Armour

0001396a - Daedric Boots

0001396c - Daedric Gauntlets

0001396d - Daedric Helmet

0001396e - Daedric Shield

Ancient Nord Items

000302CA - Ancient Nord Bow

0001CB64 - Ancient Nord Battle Axe

0002C672 -Ancient Nord War Axe

000236A5 - Ancient Nord Greatsword

0002C66F - Ancient Nord Sword

Falmer Items

00038340 - Falmer Bow

000302CD - Falmer War Axe

0002E6D1 - Falmer Sword

000b83cb - Falmer Armour

000b83cd - Falmer Boots

000b83cf - Falmer Gauntlets

0004c3cb - Falmer Helmet

0005c06c - Falmer Shield

Forsworn Items

000CC829 - Forsworn Axe

000CADE9 - Forsworn Sword

000CEE9B - Forsworn Bow

000CEE9E - Forsworn Arrow

000CC826 - Forsworn Staff