Shadow of the Tomb Raider system requirements

With Shadow of the Tomb Raider out now, it's worth checking if your PC suits the system requirements for the latest in the Lara Croft series. Luckily, the minimum requirements are not too demanding for the game that Andy calls "one of Lara Croft's best modern adventures", and if you haven't upgraded your PC for a couple of years because maybe you're waiting for new graphics cards, you'll probably be okay. They're pretty close to those for the last Tomb Raider, Rise.

Here, then, are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 7 64 bit

CPU: Intel i3-3220 or AMD equivalent

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 660/GTX 1050 or AMD Radeon HD 7770

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 40 GB available space

Shadow of the Tomb Raider recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7 4770K, 3.40 Ghz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.20Ghz

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB

DirectX: Version 12

And the storage requirements don't change.

That should be everything you need to get started.