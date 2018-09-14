Shadow of the Tomb Raider system requirements

With Shadow of the Tomb Raider out now, it's worth checking if your PC suits the system requirements for the latest in the Lara Croft series. Luckily, the minimum requirements are not too demanding for the game that Andy calls "one of Lara Croft's best modern adventures", and if you haven't upgraded your PC for a couple of years because maybe you're waiting for new graphics cards, you'll probably be okay. They're pretty close to those for the last Tomb Raider, Rise.
Here, then, are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Shadow of the Tomb Raider.
Shadow of the Tomb Raider minimum system requirements
OS: Windows 7 64 bit
CPU: Intel i3-3220 or AMD equivalent
Memory: 8GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GTX 660/GTX 1050 or AMD Radeon HD 7770
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 40 GB available space
Shadow of the Tomb Raider recommended system requirements
OS: Windows 10 64-bit
CPU: Intel Core i7 4770K, 3.40 Ghz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.20Ghz
Memory: 16GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB
DirectX: Version 12
And the storage requirements don't change.
That should be everything you need to get started.