Seven great free presentations from the GDC Vault

Watch it

This strident statement against stereotype-laden character design by Manveer Heir (gameplay designer at BioWare Montréal on Mass Effect) received a standing ovation last year, and deservedly so. It's thorough, meticulously detailed, and delivered with passion. There's a line, near the beginning, that could do with being plastered on a billboard somewhere high over the internet:

"Discussing socially unjust content in a game does not make the game itself racist, homophobic, misogynist etc. Nor does it mean that the developers are those things, and nor does it make that the intent. What it means that the specific piece of content being discussed is problematic."