Search for a missing expedition on a mysterious island in this first-person adventure

Norah's husband Harry has gone missing while on an expedition to the South Pacific in the 1930s, and she's following his trail, which seems to end on an idyllic but mysterious island. In first-person adventure Call of the Sea, players will explore this island to discover what happened to Harry and his crew, following clues and solving puzzles along the way.

You can see the announcement trailer for Call of the Sea below, from developer Out of the Blue and publisher Raw Fury. It's got a remarkably lovely art style and a fair amount of intrigue—the island may have some sort of healing properties, as Norah was ill before arriving there but seems to be feeling much better now. There's a massive beached ship to explore as well as the lush island itself, a sea monster of some kind, and Norah's hands are a little... well, weird. Looks neat! There's no release date yet: its store page on Steam only says that it's 'coming soon.'