Sea of Solitude sets sail in July

Melancholy nautical adventure Sea of Solitude is coming out of its shell soon. You'll be able to hop in a wee boat, meet monsters, solve puzzles and deal with the inner turmoil that comes from intense loneliness—crikey—on July 5.

It's been a while since we've written about Sea of Solitude, so watch the striking teaser for a quick refresher.

As Kay, you've got two pretty big obstacles to overcome. The world has been flooded and is prone to mood swings, with water levels rising and sinking as the weather careens between idyllic and sunny and dark and stormy. You've also become so lonely that you've transformed into a literal monster.

There are other lonely monsters out there in the submerged world, "lovely and terrifying", who each have their own problems. You'll need to confront these monsters to learn more about what's happened to you, though not necessarily by fighting them.

Every time I catch a glimpse of it, I'm thoroughly enchanted, and while there's little about Kay's journey that seems chipper, there's something very soothing about those trips through half-sunken, empty towns.