Save up to $825 on gaming products during Dell's outlet sale

Dell is having a sale today on several gaming products in its Outlet store, with advertised savings of up to $825. To check them out, follow this link and click whichever category you're interested in, and be sure to make note of the coupon code for each one.

Here's how they they break down:

InsGaming15a —15 percent off Inspiron gaming laptops

—15 percent off Inspiron gaming laptops 15Insp5675a —15 percent off Inspiron 5676 gaming laptops

—15 percent off Inspiron 5676 gaming laptops AlienwareL12a —12 percent off Alienware gaming laptops

—12 percent off Alienware gaming laptops AlienwD10a —10 percent off Alienware gaming desktops

—10 percent off Alienware gaming desktops AlienM12a—12 percent off Alienware gaming monitors

There are some interesting deals to be had, most of which are "certified refurbished." Inventory changes a fast, as there is limited stock of each item, so you have to be quick on the draw.

In our browsing, we found a refurbished Alienware Aurora R7 with an Intel Core i7-8700 processor, 16GB DDR4-2666 RAM, GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card, 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD, 2TB hard drive, and Windows 10 for $1,391.40 after applying coupon code AlienwD10a.

We also found an Inspiron 15 laptop with a GeForce GTX 1050 inside for $578 after using the appropriate coupon code, which sold out not long after. However, there are a whole bunch of other laptops. If you're in the market for a new laptop, desktop, or monitor, head over the Dell's outlet and see what pops up.

