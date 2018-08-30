Save $60 on this Ryzen 5 2600 CPU and Asus X370 motherboard bundle

If you're looking to build a new gaming PC with AMD hardware, you can save a few bucks by taking advantage of Newegg's bundle offer consisting of a Ryzen 5 2600 processor and Asus ROG Strix X370-F Gaming motherboard.

Purchased together, the combo is priced at $299.99, saving you $59.99 if you were to buy the two parts separately. That's a nice chunk of change that you can apply to some other area, like the graphics card, memory allotment, or storage.

In case you're not familiar with these parts, the Ryzen 5 2600 is one step down from the Ryzen 5 2600X, which we consider the best AMD option. Both chips are 6-core/12-thread CPUs with 16MB of L3 cache, just the non-X part is clocked at 3.4GHz to 3.9GHz, slightly slower than the X variant's 3.6GHz to 4.2GHz clocks.

As to the motherboard, it's a higher end option based on AMD's X370 chipset. It has three PCIe x16 slots, eight SATA 6Gbps connectors, and two M.2 sockets for faster NVMe SSDs.

Go here to grab this combo.

