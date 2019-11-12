Save $550 on this Alienware M15 gaming laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti

If you've held off buying a new gaming laptop but don't want to wait another minute, good news—you can score an Alienware M15 with a fast processor and one of Nvidia's newest generation Turing GPUs for $1,126.99, which is $550 below the list price. You just need to input coupon code AW15550AFF to get the hefty discount.

This one comes configured with a 9th generation Intel Core i7-9750H processor, which is a 6-core/12-thread CPU with a 2.6GHz base clock, 4.5GHz max boost frequency, and 12MB of L3 cache. It's flanked by a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU (6GB GDDR6) and 16GB (2x8GB) of DDR4-2666 memory.

For storage duties, this config pairs a 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD with a 1TB hybrid HDD (8GB of NAND flash memory to speed things up).

Granted, we have seen other laptop deals featuring the same GPU for less money—specifically, Lenovo's Legion Y540 stands out as a good bargain. What you get here, however, is a burlier CPU and a faster 144Hz refresh rate, wrapped in an Alienware aesthetic.

As a reminder, we'll be highlighting Black Friday deals as they come into view, and are expecting a wide assortment of bargains. So, stay tuned!