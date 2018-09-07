Save $300 on the Razer Phone with a 120Hz display today

No, we're not going to start featuring smartphone deals on a regular basis. So why are we bringing attention to a discount on the Razer Phone? It's built specifically for playing games, and it's available for $300 off its regular price today.

That seems worthy for a rare exception. To get the discount, just head over to Razer, add the phone to your cart, and enter coupon code WOOHOO at checkout. That knocks the price down from $699.99 to $399.99.

The 'Limited Gold Edition' is already sold out, but the standard model is still available. To recap, the Razer Phone is an Android handset with a 5.72-inch 1440x2560 IGZO display with a 120Hz refresh rate, variable refresh rate technology (Ultramotion), Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage.

It also has dual front-facing speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, dual rear 12 MP cameras, an 8 MP front camera, and a microSD slot capable of up to 2TB capacity.

Razer is said to be coming out with a second-generation model, probably with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC (if we had to guess). That might be why the Razer Phone is so heavily discounted right now. If you're cool with that, go here and grab one before they're gone.

