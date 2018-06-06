Save 20 percent (up to $100) on almost everything on Ebay today

Father's Day is right around the corner, and to celebrate the occasion, Ebay is offering a 20 percent off coupon that works on almost everything. It's good on purchases of at least $50, with savings capped at $100. That means you can score some nice hardware upgrades for below MSRP.

Go here to check out the fine print, but the short of it is, just enter coupon code PICKDADSGIFT in the 'redemption code' field when buying an item. That will knock 20 percent off (up to $100) eligible items bought and paid for by 7:00 PM Pacific today only.

We've already highlighted a couple of deals today, including an MSI GeForce GTX 1080 for $399 and Zotac GeForce GTX 1070 Ti for $368. Unfortunately it looks as though both are now sold out. The more enticing deals seem to go quickly, so you'll want to pounce if you find something interesting.

To help get you started, we did some legwork and uncovered some decent bargains. Have a look:

Intel Core i5-8600: $174.03, down from $194.99. This 6-core Coffee Lake processor is already marked down even for the discount, as it typically sells for around $220. Buy: here.

Intel Core i7-8700K: $290.86, down from $363.57. This is Intel's top mainstream processor, and it's pretty rare to find it selling for below $300. Buy: here.

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X: $289.32, down from $361.65. The regular price is a little high, but after applying the coupon code, you can beat the street where this processor currently sells for around $320. Buy: here.

Oculus Rift VR Headset: $319.20, down from $399. The Rift is already the cheaper headset between it and HTC's Vive, and with the coupon code, it's an even better deal. This is the full bundle with touch controllers and motion sensors included. Buy: here.

Dell Alienware 24.5-inch gaming monitor: $255.99, down from $319.99. This is a 1920x1080 display with a fast 240Hz refresh rate (native), 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync support. Buy: here.

We've limited our selections to good deals on new items from reputable vendors, with multiple units available. However, the coupon code works on almost everything, so shop around. It's a one-time use coupon, though Ebay says it can be used on multiple items within a single transaction.

If you find a good deal that isn't featured here, give us (and everyone else) a heads up in the comments section.

