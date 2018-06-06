Get an MSI GTX 1080 for $399 today only (Update: Sold out)

Update: The GTX 1080 is already out of stock. There are still plenty of great deals on eBay if you use the below coupon code.

Original story: Graphics card prices are finally starting to normalize, but unless you're buying a Founders Edition card straight from Nvidia, they're usually still slightly higher than MSRP. Thanks to a site-wide eBay sale, you can now buy an MSI GTX 1080 for just $399.99 (after coupon code and rebate)—$220 less than the current Amazon price.

The card is sold by Newegg on eBay, with a base clock of 1708MHz and a boost of 1848 MHz. For connectivity, you get one HDMI 2.0, three DisplayPort 1.4, and one DVI-D. This specific card is 312mm long, so you might want to double check that it will fit in your case.

You can buy it from eBay here, and make sure to use coupon code PICKDADSGIFT at checkout to knock $100 off the price, as well as fill out the rebate form here for an additional $20 back. You should hurry, Newegg will most likely sell out soon.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.