Samsung 34-inch curved quantum dot monitor is on sale for $700

Samsung's 34-inch CF791 display typically sells for around $950, and sometimes around $850. Over at Massdrop, however, you can claim one for $700 with free shipping.

It's also on sale at Amazon for $750, though Massdrop still has the better price. While not exactly a budget price, the CF791 features Samsung's fancy quantum dot technology and boasts 125 percent coverage of the sRGB color space.

The CF791 is equipped with a curved VA panel (1500R curvature) with a 3440x1440 resolution (21:9 aspect ratio) at 100Hz. Samsung rates the response time at 4ms. It also has a 3,000:1 contrast ratio, FreeSync support, and dual 7W speakers.

Connectivity options include a pair of HDMI inputs, a DisplayPort, and two USB ports.

Massdrop estimates that orders placed will be shipped on January 12, so you'll have to wait a couple of weeks before receiving it.

