Saints Row: The Third Gangstas in Space DLC trailer confirms that laser guns go pew pew

Saints Row: The Third has very few qualms about where gangstas can go. Gangstas on a plane? No problem. Gangastas inside computers? Fine, whatever. Gangstas in space? Sounds like an average Tuesday afternoon in Steelport. Except: a twist! The Saints aren't actually in space at all: they're filming a b-movie. It's either a cutting parody of Mass Effect 3 or an excuse to add pink laser guns and spaceships. Or both! It'd be wrong to place limits on the game that brought us a tiger that can be placated by power-slides.

The new mission, guns and vehicles are available now on Steam . The DLC is also included in the Saints Row: The Third Season Pass.